Mahati Music Academy launches Naadam Naatyam YouTube channel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Mahati Music Academy, founded by musician and composer Sri Ushakant over two decades ago, launched its new YouTube channel, ‘Naadam Naatyam’, and released its latest video album, ‘Aalwar Vaibhavam’, at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad.

The ‘Naadam Naatyam’ YouTube channel aims to showcase traditional Indian music and dance forms to a wider audience and promote the rich cultural heritage of India. The ‘Aalwar Vaibhavam’ video album features devotional music composed by Sri Ushakant and performed by the students and faculty of Mahati Music Academy.

“We are excited to launch our new YouTube channel, which will provide a platform for showcasing performing arts of India to the world,” said Dr. J Sreekanth, secretary, Mahati Music Academy. “We are also delighted to release our latest video album, ‘Aalwar Vaibhavam’, which is a tribute to the great saints and poets of South India and thank all our distinguished guests for their gracious presence and support,” he added.

‘Aalwar Vaibhavam’ refers to the splendour and grandeur of the Aalwars, poet-saints from Tamil Nadu who lived between the 6th and 9th centuries CE, and their devotional poetry, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The lyrics of ‘Aalwar Vaibhavam’ are penned by Dr Tirumala Srinivasacharya, music is composed by Sri Ushakanth and songs are rendered by Dr. J Sreekanth.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr. Samudrala Ranga Ramanuja Charya, director of Research and Publications at JIVA; J Rameswara Rao, chairman of the My Home Group, and C Sriniraju, chairman of the i-Labs Group.