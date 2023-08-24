Parliament Library to organise book exhibition in Supreme Court

By IANS Published Date - 10:24 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Thursday said that CJI DY Chandrachud has permitted Parliament Library to organise a book exhibition in its premises.

The exhibition will be held on August 24 and 25 in the corridors near Supreme Court Judges Library on the first floor of the main building.

It is circulated for the information that Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India is pleased to permit Parliament Library to organise a book exhibition to be held on 24th- 25th August, 2023, said a circular issued by the Director (Library) on Thursday.