| Parts Of Himachal To Receive Rain During The Next 3 Hours Imd

Parts of Himachal to receive rain during the next 3 hours: IMD

It is worth mentioning that the monsoon caused havoc in the state with multiple landslides, cloudbursts and floods in several places.

By ANI Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Shimla: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted the possibility of moderate rain with thunderstorms in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

IMD Shimla issued the forecast at 5:030 PM today and said, “There is a possibility of moderate rain with thunderstorms at some places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una in the next 3 hours”.

It is worth mentioning that the monsoon caused havoc in the state with multiple landslides, cloudbursts and floods in several places.

The monsoon also caused an infrastructural loss of over Rs 8,000 crore.

A total of 397 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, out of which 143 people have lost their lives due to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts.

As per information, 370 people have been injured while 39 people are still missing, informed the government on Saturday.