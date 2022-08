Parvathy Baul to perform in Hyderabad on August 7

Hyderabad: A performance by Parvathy Baul is being held in the city on August 7.

The ‘Wisdom of the Baul Masters in Sacred Songs’ will be held at Saptaparni, Road No. 8, Banjara Hills, on August 7 at 7 pm and according to the organisers, all are welcome.