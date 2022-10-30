Pasha XI CC crush ANCC CC at TCA Nizamabad T20 League

Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Hyderabad: Pasha XI CC thrashed ANCC CC by seven wickets in the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Nizamabad District Seniors T20 League cricket tournament held at the Shailaja Grounds, Nizamabad on Sunday.

Batting first, ANCC were restricted to 112/8 in stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Upendra scored 42 while M Mani hit 41 to guide their side to victory.

In another match, SKS XI CC recorded 18-run victory over Illyas XI CC.

Brief Scores: ANCC 112/8 in 20 Overs (Shoaib Baig 29, Mohd Taufeeq 26) lost to Pasha XI 116/3 in 10.5 Overs (Upendra 42, M Mani 41); TCA SKS XI CC 157 in 20 Overs (Shazed Khan 49, Shahnawaz 2/24) bt Illyas XI CC 139/3 in 20 Overs (Shahnawaz 34, Zubair Ahmed 24).