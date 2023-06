| Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan Gets Ready For Varahi Yatra From June 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Guntur: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is getting ready for yatra in his Varahi vehicle from June 14 to 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

He is performing a Dharma Yagam at his party’s central office in Mangalagiri near here on Monday and Tuesday.

In the first phase, Varahi yatra will commence from Annavaram and conclude at Bhimavaram, according to JSP sources.