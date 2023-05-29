Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej duo look released from ‘Bro’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is playing a special role in Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film. The film is titled ‘Bro’ recently. Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the role of God in this film. It is a dream coming true for Sai Dharam Tej to share the screen with Pawan Kalyan.

The makers of Bro, People Media Factory, have already released the individual looks of both actors and they got a terrific response. Today, the makers come up with another look. This look is called ‘Bro, the duo’ and it features Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej together.

Pawan Kalyan is so stylish in the poster and his looks are so sharp. Sai Dharam Tej stands behind Pawan Kalyan with a super cool vibe. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej hold hands with each other in the poster reflecting their bonding.

Bro is the official remake of Vinodhaya Sitham written and directed by Samuthirakani. The Telugu version is also directed by him where Trivikram penned the screenplay. Thaman composed the music for the film. His terrific background score for the recent motion poster is already a blockbuster.

Bro will be released in theatres on July 28.