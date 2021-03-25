Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ trailer launch on March 29

Accordingly a, brand new poster is also unveiled. Seen wearing the black coat of a lawyer, Pawan appears in a powerful avatar. This is for the first time Pawan is essaying the role of an advocate in a movie.

Published: 1:28 pm

Hyderabad: The trailer launch announcement of Vakeel Saab starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has arrived. Produced by ‘Dil’ Raju and Sirish, and directed by Sriram Venu, the film is gearing up for a April 9 release. The theatrical trailer is slated for release on March 29, as per an announcement made by the filmmakers.

Vakeel Saab is carrying massive expectations and the trailer will be certainly watched out for, especially by Powerstar fans. The music of the film has garnered a huge response and so musical promotions are going on currently.

The makers are expected to make different plans for the trailer promotion too. Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya are playing the female lead roles.