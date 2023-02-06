Peddagattu echoes with chants of ‘O Linga .. .. O Linga’ as biennial jatara begins

The rituals of the jatara included the 'Deverapette' procession, which is key in the five-day biennial event.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:39 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Suryapet: The environs of Peddagattu, where the Sri Lingamanthula Swamy temple is situated, reverberated with chants of ‘O Linga .. .. O Linga’” by devotees of the Lord as lakhs of people thronged the temple in the early hours of Monday.

The rituals of the jatara included the ‘Deverapette’ procession, which is key in the five-day biennial event. The procession reached Peddagattu in the early hours of the day after the divine box was brought in a procession from Kesaram village to the temple.

From midnight, women devotees took out ‘ganpala pradakshina’ around the temple by keeping ingredients used for preparation of bonam – rice, milk and ghee in a basket made of bamboo on their head.

Devotees also sacrificed sheep to the Goddess Choudamma at the hill shrine.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod, V Srinivas Goud and several VIPs are expected to visit the temple. ‘Chandrapatnam’, the celestial wedding will also be conducted at the temple during the festivities.