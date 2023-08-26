Peddapalli 3D artist draws Chandrayaan-3 lander picture

Shivarama Krishna said he wanted to congratulate the ISRO by drawing the 3D picture of the lander at his residence in Manthani on Friday. He drew the painting taking seven hours.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 08:16 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Peddapalli: A 3D artist, Singarapu Shivarama Krishna, has drawn a 3D picture of the lander of Chandrayaan-3, which successfully landed on the moon on August 23.

Without being disappointed over the failure of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO scientists had successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 on the moon by working with commitment, he said.

Shivarama Krishna, who has a number of records in his name, recently participated in the International Street Art festival in the United States. He was one among 40 international artists who participated in the Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival, USA.

Highlighting Telangana culture, Shivarama Krishna drew pictures of Bathukamma, Telangana Martyrs Memorial and a scene from the Telugu movie ‘Balagam’ among others.

An M.Tech graduate, Shivarama Krishna was passionate towards art right from childhood and shifted towards 3D painting over a period of time. He also secured a place in the India Book of Records.

His 3D art works have been webcasted in various languages including Japanese, Turkish, Russian, Portuguese, Korean and so on and has been featured by multiple international media.