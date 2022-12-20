Peddapalli cops open Druva school for children of brick kiln labourers

In order to provide better education to children of brick kiln labourers, Peddapalli police have started ‘Druva Schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Peddapalli: In order to provide better education to children of brick kiln labourers, Peddapalli police have started ‘Druva Schools’ as part of Operation Druva project.

Peddapalli DCP Rupesh Kumar, whose brainchild is Operation Druva, inaugurated the first Druva school at Goureddypet brick kiln unit on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP said labourers from other States came here to work in brick kiln units. However, children were also attending work along with their parents by setting aside education. To provide a better future to the children, they have decided to start Druva schools to provide corporate education to the children of brick kiln workers by talking with the owners of units, the DCP said.

ACP Sarangapani, CIs Pradeep, Indrasena Reddy and Anil Kumar, Sis Rajesh, Srinivas, Mounika and owners of brick kiln units participated in inauguration programme.