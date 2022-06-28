Peddapalli: NTPC organises free medical camp in Kundanapalli village

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam), as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, has organised a free medical camp in Kundanpalli village of Ramagundam mandal on Tuesday.

CSR-CD in association with Dhanwantari hospital organised a free consultation and health check-up for the villagers of Kundanpalli. More than 250 villagers underwent blood pressure, glucose and other tests under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer (in-charge) Dr IR Lahiri.

Free medicines were also distributed to the patients. Medical team consisting of Senior Specialist, OBGY, Dr Archana Jamwal, Manager Medical Dr Shailender Jadi, Junior Officer Nursing Dhanlaxmi, and paramedical team participated in the comp. DGM-HR DS Kumar and DGM EMG Vishal were also present.