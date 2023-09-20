Telangana CMO launches WhatsApp channel

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:27 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: The state government has opted for use of advanced technology media platforms to deliver promptly all official information and services to the people from time to time. As part of this move, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) launched its WhatsApp Channel on Wednesday.

The channel will ensure faster reach of government announcements and information to the general public. By using the channel of the CMO, people can keep themselves posted of the latest developments from the CMO.

The CMO WhatsApp Channel is managed by the Digital Media Division of the IT Department in coordination with the Office of the Chief Minister’s Public Relations Officer (CMPRO). Citizens can join the channel by scanning a QR Code.

You can join the CMO channel by following these steps.

1. Open the WhatsApp application.

2. Check “Updates” if it is on the mobile.

3. In case of desktop, click the “Channels” tab

4. Look for ‘Find Channels’

5. Type TELANGANA CMO in the text box

6. select the green tick next to the name.

7. Then click the “Follow” button to join the Channel.