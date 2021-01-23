Peddapalli: Teachers help poor students catch up with online classes

Five students of Class IV and four students of Class V have been attending the online classes using the smartphones of their teachers since September 2020

Peddapalli: In a noble gesture, the teaching staff of Dongathurthy primary school in Dharmaram mandal are helping some of the underprivileged students to attend online classes using their smartphones. Five Class IV students and four Class V students have been attending the online classes using the smartphones of their teachers since September 2020.

In the wake of the Covid-triggered lockdown, the State government has been telecasting online classes through T-SAT for government school students either through DD Yadagiri channel or smartphones. The digital classes began on September 1, 2020. Though most students were attending the online classes from their houses, some students of Dongathurthy school could not attend since they neither had television sets at home nor did they have smartphones. Of the 37 students in the school, nine do not have any facility to catch up with the classes.

When the teachers came to know about their hardship, they visited the houses of students as part of their regular visits to check whether students were participating in the online classes. Without wasting any time, the teachers made arrangements for these nine students to attend online classes using their smartphones in the school classrooms.

Class IV students Palakurthi Deepak, Erla Shyam Kumar, Kunarapu Abhicharan, Revelli Shirisha and Peruka Akshya and Class V students Pittala Danalaxmi, Peruka Asmitha, Gudinla Ravali and Vavilla Arshavardhan have been attending classes using the phones of their teachers.

Speaking to Telangana Today, school headmaster Dasetti Ravinder Reddy said the teachers took the initiative to help the students catch up with the academics. “The teachers ensure that they wear masks and maintain physical distancing while attending the classes,” he said.

Satyanarayana, a teacher, said students hailing from poor families could not join the online classes since their parents could not afford smartphones or TVs. “In some cases, though the students had access to smartphone or TV, they could not attend online classes as their parents lock up their homes when they go out for daily wage work,” he said, adding that this prompted them to give these students access to their smartphones. Two mobile phones are being used since Class IV lessons are aired between 11 am to 11.30 am and Class from 10.30 am to 11 am.

