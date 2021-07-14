Peddapalli: Water released from Yellampalli project

The project is filled to the brim due to incessant rains and water being released from the Kadem project.

Peddapalli: Crest gates of Sripada Yellampali project were lifted to release water into the downstream. 11,116 cusecs water is being let out by lifting four flood gates. The project is filled to the brim due to incessant rains and water being released from the Kadem project. At present, the reservoir is getting 18,838 inflows through its catchment.

Officials said 19.3974 tmc of water is available in the dam against its storage capacity of 20.175 tmc. To maintain water levels in the project, irrigation officials released water into the river Godavari by lifting flood gates.

Officials alerted the people living in the villages located on the bank of the river. Fishermen were also asked not to venture into the river for fishing.