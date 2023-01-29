Peddapalli: Woman dies by suicide after marriage alliances fail

Reportedly upset after marriage alliances failed to work out for her, a 25-year-old woman died, allegedly by suicide in Mangapeta
Peddapalli: Reportedly upset after marriage alliances failed to work out for her, a 25-year-old woman died, allegedly by suicide in Mangapeta of Kalwasrirampur mandal on Sunday.
According to the police, Chunchu Bhavani allegedly consumed a pesticide at her home. Family members rushed her to Peddapalli government hospital where she died.
Based on the complaint lodged by her father Shanker, the police have registered a case .