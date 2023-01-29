Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Home | Telangana | Peddapalli Woman Dies By Suicide After Marriage Alliances Fail

Peddapalli: Woman dies by suicide after marriage alliances fail

Reportedly upset after marriage alliances failed to work out for her, a 25-year-old woman died, allegedly by suicide in Mangapeta

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:50 PM, Sun - 29 January 23
Peddapalli: Woman dies by suicide after marriage alliances fail
Representational Image

Peddapalli: Reportedly upset after marriage alliances failed to work out for her, a 25-year-old woman died, allegedly by suicide in Mangapeta of Kalwasrirampur mandal on Sunday.

According to the police, Chunchu Bhavani allegedly consumed a pesticide at her home. Family members rushed her to Peddapalli government hospital where she died.

Based on the complaint lodged by her father Shanker, the police have registered a case .

Related News

Latest News