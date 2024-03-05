Pedestrian dies after car hits her in Hyderabad

The woman Parvatamma (54), a resident of Pahadi Shareef was going on the road when a car rammed into her at Ijtema ground junction Pahadishareef.
Hyderabad: A pedestrian died when a car rammed into her at Pahadi Shareef on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the police, the woman Parvatamma, (54) a resident of Pahadi Shareef was going on the road when a car rammed into her at Ijtema ground junction Pahadishareef. The woman died on the spot.
The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary. A case is registered against the car driver and he is taken into custody.