Pedestrian dies after car hits her in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 03:01 PM

Hyderabad: A pedestrian died when a car rammed into her at Pahadi Shareef on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the woman Parvatamma, (54) a resident of Pahadi Shareef was going on the road when a car rammed into her at Ijtema ground junction Pahadishareef. The woman died on the spot.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary. A case is registered against the car driver and he is taken into custody.