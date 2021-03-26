Pending bills will be settled: Vemula

In the current Budget, the State Government has allocated Rs 8,594 crore to the R&B Department

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy said the department had to clear only Rs 850 crore worth of bills and they too will be cleared shortly. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said during the last six years, the R&B Department had executed Rs 21,000 crore worth of works and of these Rs 18,000 crore worth of works were completed. Among these, about Rs.17,000 crore worth bills have been cleared and Rs 850 crore was pending, he explained.

In the current Budget, the State Government has allocated Rs 8,594 crore to the R&B Department. Of these, Rs 750 crore has been proposed for land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road project, Rs 2742 crore for State Roads development and repairs and Rs 1,472 crore for buildings works etc, he said.

The Minister thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for writing a letter to the Central government for bearing 50 per cent of land acquisition cost for executing the RRR project. Briefing about the progress of different works being executed by the R&B Department, he said of the 25 Integrated District Collectorate complexes, 12 have been completed. About 70 per cent of works have been completed pertaining to eight complexes and three new complexes have been approved for Karimnagar, Narayanpet and Mulugu, he said.

Telangana is the only State which is constructing camp offices for MLAs. Of the 119 buildings, 89 have been completed and eight structures are in progress. The land is required for seven structures and about 15 in GHMC limits, he said.

The R&B Minister said the new Secretariat complex works were being taken up as per schedule. The Chief Minister has set a target to complete the entire building complex in one year and already two months have passed by. The project is being taken up with a cost of Rs 616 crore, he said adding that Telangana Martyrs Memorial works too were being expedited.

