People burn effigy of Raja Singh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Residents of Gunfoundry on Saturday burned the effigy of BJP legislator from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh, accusing him of disrupting the distribution of the State government’s interim financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to families affected by the floods.

A group of people gathered in the locality and raised slogans against Singh and the BJP after the legislator on Friday demanded that the authorities give money to all the families staying in government housing complexes in Netaji Nagar.

However, officials said they had identified the families affected by the floods after a survey and those staying in top floors of buildings were not eligible as of now. This led to a confrontation between them even as Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was there to distribute the financial assistance. With Singh raising objection, the programme was disrupted.

This enraged the people, who on Saturday burned Singh’s effigy accusing him of disrupting the assistance.

