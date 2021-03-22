People have faith in TRS govt: Errabelli

Referring to the provocative comments made by the BJP leaders during the election campaign, Rao said that the people taught a lesson to the BJP in the election.

Warangal Urban: Stating that the people have complete faith in Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the winning of two MLC seats by the ruling party was evidence to the fact. “Considering this victory, the leaders of the BJP and Congress should desist from leveling baseless allegations on the TRS and talking rubbish,” he added.

Speaking to the media persons here on Sunday, Rao said, “The TRS won two graduate MLC seats with the absolute majority with the support of the people. The BJP-Congress leaders should refrain from talking nonsense as the people did not believe in their gibberish. As the people did not believe in the words of BJP, they shunted the BJP candidate out of Telangana Legislative Council,” he added.

Referring to the provocative comments made by the BJP leaders during the election campaign, Rao said that the people taught a lesson to the BJP in the election. “The BJP candidates have secured the votes which were less than the votes polled by the Independent candidates. No matter what the election is, people are always going to defeat you,” he added. The Minister categorically refuted the allegations that the TRS had distributed money to the graduate voters.

He demanded the BJP government at the Centre to fulfill the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. On the development of Warangal city, Rao said that the Chief Minister had allocated Rs 250 crore more funds in the State budget to the GWMC in addition to the regular funds.

“We are committed to developing Warangal city. The government-sanctioned Rs 300 crore to GWMC for the repairs of the roads damaged due to the floods,” he added.