People have lost trust in Congress Govt, says KTR

The Congress, which promised pensions and loan waivers among others, had not ensured any sort of benefits to the people, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 07:03 PM

Karimgar: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the people had lost their trust in the Congress government ever since they started facing multiple difficulties including power supply disruptions, water shortage and non-disbursal of Rythu Bandhu assistance.

The Congress, which promised pensions and loan waivers among others, had not ensured any sort of benefits to the people, he said while participating in the Mustabad BRS workers meeting here on Tuesday.

On the free RTC travel facility, Rama Rao said women were facing trouble and were seen boarding buses through the windows and the driver’s door. There were also incidents of women attacking each other for seats.

The forthcoming Parliament election was the right platform to teach the Congress a befitting lesson, he said, adding that the BRS had lost power by making small mistakes.

Stating that the party and he himself, were ready to rectify the mistakes, he asked the party workers to work for the victory of Karimnagar BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar.

When the BRS government brought the Layout Regularisation Scheme during its regime, Congress leaders including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had demanded for free LRS and also promised free LRS after coming to power.

However, the State government was now asking people to pay money for LRS by March 31, he said, pointing out that the BRS would be conducting protests on Wednesday demanding the Congress government to fulfill its promise by ensuring LRS free of cost.