People need not fear the new pandemic: Oracle

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:59 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Bonalu procession at old city (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Oracle Anuradha, during the Rangam at the Akkanna Madanna temple said the people need not fear the new pandemic and that she would protect all the beings. “I am there to protect you all. As I protected all during previous pandemics, I will continue to do it now also,” she said.

On the Godavari River, she said though the river was in spate, there were not many casualties. “Calamities that are bound to occur cannot be stopped. The floods were for the good of the public. They carried away all evil,” she said.

She also said she was unhappy with the way the management was conducting pooja and altering the rituals much to her discontent. “You don’t want things to go the way I want, you are manipulating everything, still I am standing with you and safeguarding all,” she said.

The Oracle further said parents should be careful with children and guide them properly. “I am always with you all. All should tread the righteous path, if you take the wrong path, the consequences will be bad,” she said.