Do not create problems to farmers by denying water to stand crops: Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar along with former MLA Rasamai Balkishan examined withered crops, dried up tanks and canals in Chimalakuntapalli of Ganneruvaram mandal on Thursday.

Published Date - 29 February 2024, 07:40 PM

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar urged the state government not to create troubles for farmers by denying water to standing crops of the Yasangi season. Vinod Kumar along with former MLA Rasamai Balkishan examined withered crops, dried up tanks and canals in Chimalakuntapalli of Ganneruvaram mandal on Thursday. They interacted with farmers and enquired about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the BRS leader said that the Congress government was trying to deny water to irrigation projects on the pretext of the sinking of Medigadda barrage pillars. As a result, farmers were worried as standing crops withered due to lack of water. Farmers were of the view that the money invested on crops would go waste.

The state government was least bothered though 5000 cusecs of water was flowing down Medigadda and getting wasted. He advised the government to construct copper dam across Godavari river near Medigadda and lift water to Annaram, Sundilla and Yellampalli projects. Later, the government should lift water to Mid Manair and supply water to standing crops through canals, he felt.

The previous BRS government supplied water to farmers whenever they required. However, irrigation tanks as well as standing crops were facing water problems due to negligence of the Congress government.

There was a chance of standing crops to wither further due to soaring heat conditions in the next fortnight and cattle would also not get drinking water. So, the government should take initiative to protect standing crops by supplying water.

BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao, Rajanna-Sircilla ZP vice-chairman Siddam Venu and others were present.