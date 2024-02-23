Gandhari Maisamma Jatara kicks off on colorful note in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 06:17 PM

Mancherial: The three-day annual Gandhari Maisamma Jatara, an important religious and cultural affair of members of Rodda clan belonging to Naikpod, a lesser known ethnic tribe, kicked-off on a colorful note at the ancient Gandhari Khilla on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village on Friday evening.

Naikpods dipped the wooden sculptures representing deity Sadar Bheemanna and other deities in Godavari river here and brought them to the temple in a procession. They danced to drum beats and performed prayers at the shrine. They stayed at the temple of Bheemanna for a day, as part of their age-old tradition.

The Roddas would conduct Mahapuja to Maisamma and other deities and ceremoniously worship them on the second day of the fair. Cultural programmes and dance shows such as Thappetagullu and Pillanagrovi by artistes of Naikpod community will be presented on Saturday night. A Praja Darbar is going to be held for addressing grievances of Adivasis on the final day of the fair on Sunday.

Tribals from not only several parts of Telangana, but neighboring Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh congregate at the fort and offer special prayers to the deity. Gandhari Fort comes alive with the presence of the devotees. The fort is believed to have been built by a tribal king Meda Raju, who had ruled over this region, by taking assistance from Kakatiya rulers in 900 AD.