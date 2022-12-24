Rajanna-Sircilla: 84 per cent votes polled in CESS election

Polling stood at 84 percent in elections in Cooperative Electric Supply Society Limited (CESS) in Sircilla on Saturday.

Voters are standing in a queue to exercise their franchise in CESS elections in Sircilla on Saturday.

A total of 73,189 voters have exercised their franchise as against 87,130 electorates. The highest of 90 percent voting was registered in three constituencies such as Ellanthakunta, Veernapalli and Vemulawada-II followed by Mustabad 89 percent, Thangallapalli 88, Konaraopet 87, and Vemulwada rural and Gambiraopet 86 percent.

Election authorities made elaborate arrangements to conduct elections in a peaceful manner. A total of 75 persons contested for 15 director posts. 252 polling booths were stabled in 202 polling centers in 15 mandals across the district. Since a number of polling booths were established, voters exercised their votes peacefully from 8 am to 5 pm.

State Cooperative Election Authority Sumitra, and CESS Election Officer Mamatha examined the polling process in ZPHS girls school in Vemulawada town and enquired about the process by interacting with staff. Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde examined the polling process in Shivanagar boys’ high school in Sircilla. Collector Anurag Jayanthi, who monitored the entire polling process, examined the voting process in ZPHS (boys), and Kusuma Rajaiah ZPHS (boys) in Sircilla town.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the district administration made elaborate arrangements to conduct elections in a peaceful manner. Informing that 252 polling booths were set up in the district, he said that voting was held in a transparent manner. After the completion of the election, the Collector organized a meeting with cooperative election officers in the Collectorate office and instructed them to make adequate arrangements to conduct counting in a perfect manner. Counting will be held on December 26. The election of office bearers will be held on December 27.