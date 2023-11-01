People should be alert about land grabbers contesting in Karimnagar: Gangula

06:46 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangul Kamalakar advised the people to be alert about land grabbers planning to contest from the Karimnagar assembly constituency in the next elections.

Unable to find a suitable candidate for Karimnagar, the Congress had decided to field a person who frequently goes to jail, the Minister said, without mentioning the name of Purumalla Srinivas, who is said to be a frontrunner for the Congress seat in Karimnagar constituency.

The Minister, participating in Mudiraj and Munnuru Kapu caste Atmeeya Sammelanams held in Karimnagar rural mandal on Wednesday, said people should be careful while exercising their vote, since if a wrong person was voted to power, the people would suffer like the public in Karnataka were suffering.

With a single mistake done by merging Telangana with Andhra in 1956, local people faced severe hardships and resources from the region had been shifted to Andhra. Telangana would go 50 years back if the same mistake was repeated by voting for the Congress. he said.

Stating that all surveys are in favor of BRS, he appealed to the people to strengthen the ruling party by re-electing Chandrashekhar Rao as the Chief Minister for the third time and take forward the developmental and welfare activities.

On the occasion, activists from BJP and Congress joined BRS in the presence of the Minister.