People should be wary of Revanth’s moves: BRS

On Saturday, BRS leaders and former MLAs Balka Suman, Kranti Kiran, and Nannapaneni Narender cautioned the citizens of Telangana to remain vigilant of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's actions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 08:52 PM

On Saturday, BRS leaders and former MLAs Balka Suman, Kranti Kiran, and Nannapaneni Narender cautioned the citizens of Telangana to remain vigilant of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's actions.

Hyderabad: BRS leaders and former MLAs Balka Suman, Kranti Kiran and Nannapaneni Narender said on Saturday that the people of Telangana should be wary of the moves of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and respond in a befitting manner by voting against the Congress in the ensuing parliamentary polls.

Addressing a joint press conference along with party leaders Gattu Ramachandra Rao and Rakesh Kumar, they said Revanth Reddy would turn another Eknath Shinde or Himanta Biswa Sarma after the parliamentary polls.

Also Read Kothagudem: Free buttermilk distribution started at Bhadradri

Going by the relations between Modi and Revanth Reddy that were strengthening day by day, they might even prefer a tie up between the two parties in the State, they observed.

BJP Chief Ministers were not extended the priority being given to Revanth Reddy by the Prime Minister.

Revanth Reddy had an elaborate discussion with his political guru, N Chandrababu Naidu at Begumpet airport before the latter met Amit Shah, they said, adding that Naidu must have assured Amit Shah that Revanth Reddy would be roped in to strengthen the BJP after the parliamentary polls.

The TDP had extended enough cooperation to the Congress by staying away from the fray in Telangana and the TDP was thanked in turn by the likes of Thummala Nageshwara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy by visiting the TDP office. Congress and BJP are already working together in advance for the municipal elections, they said.