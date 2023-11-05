People smarter than politicians; they have already decided: KTR

Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the BRS would repeat its trend in the 2014 and 2018 elections of increasing the number of seats this time as well, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the people were smarter than politicians and had already decided on whom to support.

Pointing out how the BRS had won 63 seats in 2014, and augmented that to 88 with another 25 seats in 2018, Rama Rao said this time too, the BRS would build on its existing strength in the Assembly with 88-plus seats. The BJP was already out of the race, with the reluctance of BJP State president G Kishan Reddy to contest indicating the party’s situation.

Similarly, the Congress had no candidates for about 40 seats. They were keen to poach sitting MLAs of the BRS, hoping that there would be disgruntled elements after the BRS announced its candidates. However, all their hopes were dashed with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao fielding a majority of the sitting MLAs, he said.

Congress and BJP leaders would have to visit Delhi via Bengaluru to get their B-forms or even sort out any issues within the party, while the public were of the mind that Telangana’s Chief Minister should be decided in Telangana and not in New Delhi or Gujarat. Stating that many people from other States were settling in Hyderabad due to the growing employment opportunities, education facilities and infrastructure, Rama Rao pointed out that there were no communal clashes in the State in the last 9.5 years, an achievement that he attributed to the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Irrespective of caste, religion and region, many believe that K Chandrashekhar Rao should become the Chief Minister again. Telangana will never disown K Chandrashekhar Rao garu,” Rama Rao said, also brushing aside negative social media campaigns. Artificial, orchestrated and manufactured hype cannot win the people’s confidence, he said, adding that different opinion poll agencies had to review their results in the last few weeks with the popularity of the BRS growing.

Vision 2047

The BRS working president said the party would organize town hall meetings with different sections, including IT employees, real estate businessmen and others in the next few days. “We will share our short term, midterm and long term plans under the 2047 vision coinciding with India’s 100 years of Independence. This is our agenda and we will unveil the vision in a phased manner,” he said.

