Why Telangana needs KCR to continue, according to KTR

Speaking about the govt. jobs, Rama Rao said there was no State that could match the BRS government in Telangana in terms of employment generation as well.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The writing on the wall is loud and clear. Telangana, according to BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao, stands to lose the growth momentum it has maintained over the last one decade if false promises and fake guarantees trump over the development story carefully scripted and implemented by K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Calling for careful thought and analysis by voters in Telangana ahead of the November 30 elections, Rama Rao said it was crucial that Chandrashekhar Rao continues as the Telangana Chief Minister. Any different script would mean that farmers would struggle, especially in the event of Congress leaders swaying towards the Karnataka mode of a five hour power supply as against Telangana’s 24-hour system. The youth would be another major section to face losses.

Calling for introspection and listing out how the BRS government had ensured over 1.6 lakh government jobs, with more than 40,000 in the selection process too, Rama Rao said there was no State that could match the BRS government in Telangana in terms of employment generation as well. When it came to tech jobs, Telangana had surpassed Bengaluru in the last two years.

“Telangana is surging ahead in all fields. If sudden brakes are applied, the youth will be at loss. Attracting investments and generating employment is not easy,” Rama Rao said, attributing Telangana’s success on this count to able leadership and stable governance.

Women would also have to think and vote wisely. The health and education sectors had improved a lot, while there were no more drinking water issues. At this juncture, opting for change would be risky and augur bad for Telangana, he said during an interaction with the media here on Sunday.

One medical college was being set up in every district, while Basti Dawakhanas and Palle Dawakhanas were established, making healthcare accessible to every section of society. Imposing speed breakers during a smooth journey would be counterproductive, he said, however, adding that the BRS had no thoughts that it would be in power permanently.

“Power is not permanent. A party will be defeated, if another one comes to deliver better governance and future,” he said, pointing out that former IAS officer Jayaprakash Narayan had stressed that by electing leaders who strive for personal gain over a State’s or nation’s prospects, it would be the people who suffer.

Psy-ops in play to restrict KCR

Maintaining that elections were all about political psy-ops (psychological operations), the BRS working president said both the Congress and BJP wanted to confine Chandrashekhar Rao to Telangana. Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi do not want a third leader to emerge in the country. They are unable to tolerate MK Stalin’s rise or Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity, he said, adding that their agenda was to ensure that the fight was always limited to between the Congress and BJP.

There was clear collusion between these two parties to see that Chandrashekhar Rao lost the elections or at least to cut down his majority.

“The Congress and BJP are very well aware that if the BRS wins over 80 seats, there will undoubtedly be the KCR impact in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls. If Chandrashekhar Rao wins for the third time, Maharashtra leaders will surely line up here and both the Congress and BJP will suffer,” Rama Rao added.

Also Read Congress responsible for Telangana losing 49 percent stake in Singareni mines: CM KCR