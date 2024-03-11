People will dethrone Revanth if he fails to keep promises: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 10:38 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is unveiling statue of Chatrapathi Shivaji at Venkataipally in Toopran mandal in Medak district on Monday.

Medak: Former Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said the people of Telangana would bring down Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from power after five years if he failed to implement the promises he made.

Stating that Revanth Reddy was trying to trigger sympathy with his speeches, Harish Rao said the people were aware that Revanth Reddy’s political guru and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu too used to deploy the same trick.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the Chatrpathi Shivaji statue at Venkataipally village in Toopran mandal on Monday night, the former Minister said Revanth Reddy had conspired with the BJP to defeat the BRS in the coming elections. The people of Telangana would not believe their words, he said, also lashing out at the Chief Minister for using foul language in his speeches forgetting the position he was holding.