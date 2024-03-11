| Telangana Kcr Likely To Release Second List Of Candidates Soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 09:12 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday expressed confidence in winning a majority of the Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He asked the party leaders to commence ground-level campaigns from Tuesday with himself scheduled to address a massive public meeting in Karimnagar.

Chandrashekhar Rao held a brainstorming session with the top brass of the party from the Parliamentary constituencies of Chevella, Nalgonda and Bhongir to finalise the party candidates for the respective constituencies. Numerous names were discussed throughout the meetings held on Monday evening for nearly two hours. A ground-level feedback from the party cadre has been already obtained, with several leaders making it to the top.

G Ranjith Reddy, P Karthik Reddy and Kasani Gnaneswar Goud from Chevella; Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy, Tera Chinnapa Reddy and a couple of other leaders from Nalgonda; and Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, Khyama Mallesh and Budida Bikshmaiah Goud from Bhongir, emerged as frontrunners for the BRS candidature for Lok Sabha polls. The BRS chief is likely to finalise the names in a couple of days and announce the second list.

The party already released the first list with five candidates including B Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, Koppula Eeswar from Peddapalli, Nama Nageswara Rao from Khammam, Maloth Kavitha from Mahabubabad and Manne Srinivas Reddy from Mahabubnagar.

Meanwhile, the BRS candidate for the Mahabubnagar MLC bypoll, N Naveen Reddy, filed his nominations on Monday.