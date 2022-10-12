People’s well-being more important than political prospects: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS (BRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao reiterated his offer to withdraw the party candidate from the Munugode by-election, if the union government would announce a Rs 18,000 crore-package to develop Nalgonda district. He stated that for the TRS (BRS), the well-being of the people of Nalgonda was a priority than its political prospects in the Munugode by-election.

The Minister had challenged the BJP government at the Centre yet again to announce Rs.18,000 crore for Nalgonda district. He said the Central government had turned a deaf ear to NITI Aayog’s recommendation to allocate Rs 19,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha which eradicated the fluorosis problem in Nalgonda district.

Rama Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced projects worth Rs 80,000 crore to Gujarat in the last six months and awarded Rs 18,000 crore contract to a person for political purposes leading to the by-election in Munugode.

”If Modi ji announces Rs.18,000 crore package for Nalgonda district, the TRS (BRS) will withdraw from the fray. Is the BJP ready (to take the challenge)? Can’t you give at least Rs.18,000 crore to Telangana?” he said.