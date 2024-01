| Peregrine Mission One Latest Update Technical Issue During Moon Landing Nasa Technology News

NASA commends the teams involved despite the setback.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 08:25 PM

Hyderabad: On January 8, the American spacecraft ‘Peregrine Mission One’ encountered a technical issue, leading to a critical loss of propellant during its Moon landing mission.

Astrobotic is working to stabilize the propellant loss and assessing alternative mission profiles. NASA commends the teams involved despite the setback.