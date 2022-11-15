Persons with disabilities stage sankalpa deeksha in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Persons with disabilities staged a sankalpa deeksha in support of their demands in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

The deeksha was organised under the aegis of Telangana Vibhinna Pratibhavantula Sangham (TVPS) founder president Gundapuneni Sathish demanding the State government to solve their problems.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he wanted strict implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, payment of Aasara pension by the fifth day of every month, setting up a separate department for PwDs welfare and to fill up the PwDs backlog posts.

Similarly Sathish demanded the government to give preference to persons with disabilities in outsourcing jobs, to sanction loans for self-employment, build ramps and toilets for the disabled persons at all government and private buildings.

The Divyanga Bandhu scheme should be introduced for the development of the disabled, 35 kg Antyodaya card and health cards should be given to the disabled, he added.

Former MP M Babu Rao of CPM, TPCC members Potla Nageswara Rao, T Venkateswara Rao, A Krishna, Balashauri, BSP district general secretary Y Kamesh, CPI leader Shabir Pasha and others extended solidarity to the TVPS deeksha.