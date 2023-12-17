| Pet Dog Attack On Ten Year Old Boy In Hyderabad

Pet Dog attack on ten-year-old boy in Hyderabad

The boy aged about ten years was playing in front of the house when the canine chased and had bitten the child.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: A ten year-old boy was attacked by a pet dog at Borabanda on Sunday.

The family members, however, intervened and chased away the dog.

The father of the child Syed Fateh Ali Khan, later approached the Borabanda police and made a complaint. The police registered a case against Satish Kumar the owner of the dog and are investigating.