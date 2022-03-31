| Petrol Prices Go Up Again Costs Rs 115 42 In Hyderabad On Thursday

Petrol prices go up again, costs Rs.115.42 in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:41 AM, Thu - 31 March 22

Hyderabad: The rise in oil prices in the country continues. Oil marketing companies today hiked prices by 90 paise on petrol and 87 paise on diesel.

This is the tenth time in the last 11 days that petrol prices have gone up. With the latest hike, petrol price in Hyderabad will be Rs 115.42 per liter and diesel Rs 101.58 per liter

In the national capital, petrol now costs Rs 101.81 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 93.07 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, thus costing Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 per litre.

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.45 (increased by 76 paise) a litre and diesel is Rs 97.52 (increased by 76 paise) per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 111.35 a litre (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is Rs 96.22 per litre (increased by 80 paise).

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.