Pharma employee dies as two-wheeler collides with bus near Genome Valley

While the employee died on the spot with grievous injuries, the impact of his bike with the bus triggered a major fire, fully damaging both the vehicles.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:24 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, a 26-year-old employee in a pharma firm died after ramming his two-wheeler into a bus belonging to another pharma company near Genome Valley, Shamirpet on Tuesday morning.

While the employee died on the spot with grievous injuries, the impact of his bike with the bus triggered a major fire, fully damaging both the vehicles. The passengers in the bus, however, managed to exit in the nick of time, avoiding a major tragic event.

When the bike hit the bus, its fuel tank got damaged, causing the fuel to leak and triggered a major fire that fully engulfed the two-vehicles.

The victim, identified as Sampath Kumar, a resident of Mulugu, Siddipet district and working in a pharma firm, was proceeding on his motorcycle towards Genome Valley when the mishap occurred at around 7am.

Police said, when Sampath reached Kolthuru main road, he allegedly lost control of the bike and crashed into the bus coming from Turkapally in the opposite direction.

“He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot. The fuel tank of the bike got damaged due to the force with which the vehicle crashed to the bus resulting in fire. The bike and bus both were damaged in the fire. The passengers in the bus escaped unhurt,” said a police official.

On receiving information, the Genome Valley police reached the spot and doused the flame and shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.

A case was booked.