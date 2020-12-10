PhonePe, Hyderabad Metro join hands to offer cashless rides

In the first phase, booking of single journey and return journey tickets on PhonePe Switch has been enabled

Hyderabad: Digital payment app PhonePe has partnered with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) to provide frictionless, contactless and safe payment options to commuters across Hyderabad. Commuters who use these services will now be able to book digital QR-based tickets on the PhonePe Switch platform. They need to scan the e-ticket on their phones at the entry and exit gates of the Hyderabad Metro to complete their journey.

As part of the partnership with Hyderabad Metro, PhonePe will enable three key services for commuters in phases- booking of tickets/passes on PhonePe Switch, recharge of the physical smart card and scan and pay at the Metro station counters to get tokens. In the first phase, booking of single journey and return journey tickets on PhonePe Switch has been enabled. The other two services will be enabled soon.

Vivek Lohcheb, VP-Offline Business Development, PhonePe said “This solution helps metro authorities enable tickets by ensuring zero contact with customers and they don’t have to go through the hassle of standing in a queue and increasing their touch points. We are also in talks with other metro operators in the country and would look forward to partner with them.”

NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail said, “We have partnered with PhonePe to expand options for digital ticket purchases considering the safety and convenience of our commuters. It will help us utilise our resources more efficiently and save time for our commuters who don’t need to stand in queues anymore.”

