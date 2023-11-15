Four-day Int’l Conference on Plant Health Management inaugurated at PJTSAU

Addressing the inaugural session, chief guest M.Raghunandan Rao, APC & Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, and Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU said food safety should be the primary goal and agricultural scientists and industry should work in this direction.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:35 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: The four-day International Conference on Plant Health Management – Innovations and Sustainability organized by Plant Protection Association of India was inaugurated at PJTSAU Hyderabad.

Addressing the inaugural session, chief guest M.Raghunandan Rao, APC & Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, and Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU said food safety should be the primary goal and agricultural scientists and industry should work in this direction.

Dr. Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi, Vice Chancellor, ANGRAU addressing the gathering said there is a need to identify resistant genes for various pests and diseases to develop promising high yielding varieties. She said focus should be on bio-control agents, natural enemies and ecofriendly applications towards attaining sustainability.

Dr. S.C. Dubey, ADG Plant protection and Biosafety, ICAR, GOI, New Delhi, RC Agarwal , Chairman, Dhanuka Group, Dr. B. Sharat Babu, President PPAI and Chairman of the International Conference on Plant Health Management, also spoke.