PJTSAU to host ‘Flame of Entrepreneurship’ event

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:28 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: AgHub, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (AgHub-PJTSAU) will host a torch run pre-run-up event ‘Flame of Entrepreneurship’ celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship in the agriculture technology space in the State on Thursday.

The event is being jointly conducted by AgHub – Agri Innovation Hub of PJTSAU, T-Hub and Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) on the PJTSAU campus here.

The event with the theme ‘The Emergence of Agritech Innovations into Agri-Food Systems’ will throw light on the emergence of agriculture technologies into agri-food systems, celebrating the innovation-driven practices implemented in the sector.

Around 1,000 school students, faculty and students from nine colleges of PJTSAU, ecosystem stakeholders including T-Hub, RICH and NABARD are expected to participate in the event.