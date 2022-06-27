PJTSAU V-C inaugurates English Language Labs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:49 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) Vice-Chancellor, Dr.V Praveen Rao, on Monday inaugurated the newly established English Language Labs in all the nine constituent colleges.

Participating in the inaugural programme organised at College of Agriculture, Rajendranagar, Dr Rao also inaugurated the language labs at other colleges, in virtual mode.

These labs established with a cost of Rs 1.85 crore provides 15 to 30 computers in each language lab and come installed with interactive English language software. These can be used for multipurpose tasks like language learning and practice, virtual webinars, drawings, learning other international languages etc, a press release said.