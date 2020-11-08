Plant to recycle debris launched in Hyderabad

It is first of its kind facility in the State, the largest plant in South India and second largest plant in the country

Hyderabad: With Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao formally inaugurating the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant at Jeedimetla on Saturday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now making all efforts to launch a similar plant at Fathullaguda on Sankranthi.

The recycling plant at Jeedimelta was set up at a cost of nearly Rs.12 crore with a capacity to recycle 500 metric tonnes of waste a day. Since the commencement of operations at the recycling plant, nearly 65,000 metric tonnes of waste has already been processed till date. It is first of its kind facility in the State, the largest plant in South India and second largest plant in the country. The process is scientific as per C&D waste management rules and adopted “Wet process” to prevent dust pollution and operating under shed.

With nearly 2,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste being generated in the city every day, disposal of the same was turning into a challenge for the GHMC. After the Jeedtimetla plant, GHMC is setting up its second plant at Fathullaguda with a capacity to recycle 500 metric tonnes of C&D waste.

Hyderabad happens to be the fifth city after Delhi, Surat, Vishakapatnam and Ahmedabad to set up C&D waste recycling plants. After adopting the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016, the municipal corporation in association with a private company is setting up recycling plants.

Through the recycled waste bricks, sand and other materials which are useful in construction can be manufactured. In the absence of scientific disposal mechanism, majority of the waste was being dumped on the road sides, nalas and at open places.

‘Recycled products affordable, durable’

Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer M Gowtham Reddy said the demand for recycled products generated from the plant was very encouraging.

These products come with high quality and strength and reduce the construction cost considerably for the companies. At present, four products, including paver blocks, sand, kerb stones are being generated and efforts are on to expand the products portfolio, said Reddy.

In association with GHMC, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited is recycling and processing the C&D waste at Jeedimetla.

“With lot of cycling tracks, pavements, walkways and other structures being constructed across the State, there is lot of potential for these products. For the convenience of clients, we are extending customization option as well,” Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited Joint Managing Director Masood Mallick said.

Currently, the company is operating six C&D waste recycling plants and plans to set up 30 such plants across the country in the next couple of years, he said.

