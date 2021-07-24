Planting of 3.3 crore saplings begins in Telangana

The MP along with local elected public representatives launched the saplings plantations exercise at Singareni Eighth Incline, Abdul Kalam stadium in Ramagundem.

By | Published: 10:28 am

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP J. Santosh Kumar commenced the record initiative to plant 3.30 crore saplings under ‘Mukkoti Vruksharchana’ programme across the State to mark Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday at Ramagundem on Saturday.

Elected public representatives and local leaders are planting five lakh saplings in different areas in Ramagundem all through the day.

Initially, Green India Challenge had planned to plant three crore saplings in an hour across the State. The programme, however, has been revised in view of the rains, and saplings will be planted all through the day and not just in one hour as planned earlier.

As part of ‘Mukkoti Vruksharchana’ programme, sarpanches across the State will collectively plant 2.05 crore saplings, while Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and city corporators will plant 10 lakh saplings in GHMC limits. Chairpersons and Councilors in 142 municipalities and municipal corporations will take up plantation of 25 lakh saplings, while the Forest Department will take up planting of 50 lakh saplings in open areas in its limits. The HMDA will take up plantation of 20 lakh saplings across its jurisdiction and the remaining will be planted by resident welfare associations.

