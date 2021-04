By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: To avoid over-crowding at railway platforms and to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections, the rate of platform ticket at Secunderabad railway station has been enhanced from present Rs 30 to Rs 50 with effect from Tuesday, April 13, according to a press release issued by South Central Railway.

