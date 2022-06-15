PM bows down to recruitment demand: KTR

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bowed down to his demand to take up recruitment to fill vacant government posts across the country.

About a week ago, he wrote a letter to the Prime Minister demanding him to recruit youth into 16 lakh jobs vacant in various Central government departments. On Tuesday, Narendra Modi instructed officials to recruit 10 lakh jobs in the coming two years period.

Minister distributed study material to the youths preparing for competitive examinations in a programme held in the Government Junior College, Mustabad mandal headquarters on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao informed that the state government was taking all steps to fulfill one of the core demands of Telangana agitation of providing employment to unemployed youth.

A total of 1.32 lakh government jobs were recruited since the formation of separate Telangana state and a fresh notification was also given to fill another 80,000 posts in the coming days.

In order to encourage young entrepreneurs, the state government brought TS-iPASS to allocate lands and provide loans to new entrepreneurs in a transparent manner. Under the programme, the state managed to get Rs 2.32 lakh crore investment through establishment of 19,000 industries during the last eight years period. Moreover, about 16 lakh people got employment in those companies.

Providing employment to youth was a big problem for every country across the world, he opined and informed that no country would provide government jobs to more than three to five percent of its population.

In India, 65 percent of the population was above the age of 35 years while 50 percent people were below the age of 25 years. So, it was not possible to provide government jobs to everybody.

Talking about youth preparing for competitive exams, Rama Rao advised them to continue preparation for the next three to four months seriously by setting aside their mobile phones since there was huge competition. A total of 10 lakh unemployed youth were preparing for various jobs, about 12 persons were completing for each job.

Failures were common in every field. Instead of being disappointed by failures, youth should go ahead with confidence. A number of opportunities were there in the private sector if youth updated their skills from time to time.

Water, funds and employment were three core issues for the formation of separate Telangana state and wonder have been created during the last eight years. Parched lands were turned into green fields with the construction of Kaleshwaram project, the biggest lift irrigation project in the world.

As a result, the prices of lands have abnormally hiked in the state. Moreover, the state was in the front row in per capita income and GSDP.