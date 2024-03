PM Modi impressed by 12-year-old Akarshana Satish | Dedication to Education | Hyderabad News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 12-year-old Akarshana Satish, who has established eight libraries in Telangana and Tamil Nadu since 2021. Akarshana’s dedication to education has made a significant impact in the community.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 March 2024, 08:51 AM

