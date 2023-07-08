PM Modi keeps mum on promises, tries to deflect blame on Telangana

Modi, who chose to keep quiet on the unkept promises made to the country's youngest State during its formation instead, tried to deflect the blame onto the ruling BRS government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:53 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised the role of Telangana and its people in the rise of India as the world’s fifth largest economy on Saturday, however changed tactics in a few minutes and accused the ruling party here of being corrupt and stalling the State’s progress.

Modi, who chose to keep quiet on the unkept promises made to the country’s youngest State during its formation instead, tried to deflect the blame onto the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Exposing two sides of the same coin, Modi first praised Telangana, pointing out that though the relatively new State had completed only nine years, the contributions of Telangana and its people were very significant in the history of India. This was after launching several projects. Minutes later, on a political stage, he accused the BRS government, which has been in power in Telangana for the last nine years, of corruption, nepotism and hindering the State’s economic development.

The government in Telangana, he alleged, had done four things in the last nine years. These were abusing Modi and the BJP government at the Centre, second was making one family the centre for power, the third to push Telangana’s economic development into turmoil and the fourth, pushing Telangana into deep corruption. “There’s no project in Telangana that doesn’t have allegations of corruption. The KCR government is the most corrupt government,” he alleged.

Stating that the foundation of the Congress and BRS were based on corruption, Modi said the people should stay away from them as their coming to power in the State would be dangerous. “Both Congress and BRS are dangerous for the people of Telangana,”he said.

Not forgetting to raise his favourite dialogues on what he calls ‘parivarvad’, Modi targeted both the BRS and the Congress for dynasty politics, and also alleged that the State government here had broken the confidence of the people of Telangana, all the while without replying to the questions that were posed to him from various quarters over the last few days on the Centre’s failure to implement crucial promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, ranging from the Kazipet Coach Factory, to the Mulugu Tribal University and the Bayyaram Steel Factory .

Modi, who raised the issue of the TSPSC question paper leak scam and accused the ruling party of colluding with the accused, however kept mum on the SSC question paper leak case, in which the first accused was his party’s former State president Bandi Sanjay, who incidentally was on the stage with him.

Listing out vacancies available in various educational institutions, the Prime Minister also alleged that higher education in the 12 universities of the State was “destroyed” due to which lakhs of youth’s future has become uncertain. “There are over 3000 vacant posts of lecturers in various universities of the State. There are over 15,000 vacant posts of teachers in government schools. The BRS government is not taking steps to fill them,” he alleged.

Modi also claimed that the BJP was emerging as a force in Telangana and in 2021, had showed its strength in the GHMC polls. The forthcoming assembly polls in the State would see the BJP defeat both BRS and Congress, he claimed.