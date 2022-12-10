PM Modi running an evil regime in the country: CPI

Sambasiva Rao stressed on the need for the Supreme Court to take the initiative to abolish the Governor system and purge the CBI and ED

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

CPI leader K Sambasiva Rao speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running an evil regime in the country and there was a need for the Opposition parties to unite to stop BJP, stated CPI State secretary K Sambasiva Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday he said that the fall of BJP has started with the results of Himachal Pradesh State assembly elections, the Delhi corporation elections and the by-elections held across the country.

He said that the defeat of Congress in Gujarat elections was self-inflicted and the party, which had won more than 70 seats in the last election, was limited to 17 seats only because it failed to expose failures of BJP.

The split in the votes caused by MIM and AAP parties, and the lack of proper strength for Communist parties were the factors that brought victory to BJP in Gujarat, but morally, the BJP was defeated. In Telangana BJP might not win even double digit seats, Sambasiva Rao noted.

BJP was creating problems and undesirable consequences in the country using the Governors and turned the Governor system into an anarchic system without any authenticity or policy. The Centre was exploiting organisations like ED and CBI for its political needs, the CPI leader alleged.

Sambasiva Rao stressed on the need for the Supreme Court to take the initiative to abolish the Governor system and purge the CBI and ED, otherwise there would be a danger that the Opposition parties and questioning voices would be silenced.

He said CPI welcomes the recognition of the TRS party as a national party with the name, BRS. BRS should work to stop BJP, which was bankrupting the country by giving impetus to the corporate forces.

It was a good development that BRS was joining the voice of the Communists who were raising their voice against the BJP, he said. CPI district secretary Sk Sabir Pasha, district executive members Bandela Narsaiah, G Satyanarayana, Durgarashi Venkateswarlu and Y Srinivasa Reddy were present.