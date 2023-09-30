PM Modi to virtually flag off train service between Krishna to Kacheguda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:49 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the New Railway line between Jaklair – Krishna to the nation and flag-off the inaugural train service from Krishna railway station to Kacheguda via video conference on Sunday, October 1.

The PM will also dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stone for several other developmental projects in important sectors like road, petroleum and natural gas and higher education worth more than Rs.13,500 crore later during the function held at Mahabubnagar district.

The new rail line between Jaklair – Krishna covering a distance of 37.48 Kilometres is a part of the Mahabubnagar – Munirabad New Line Project which is being executed by the South Central Railway (SCR).

SCR officials said commissioning of this section signifies completion of the entire portion of the project in Telangana i.e., Devarakadra – Krishna (65.825 kms). The Jaklair – Krishna new line project has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs.504.89 crore and four new station buildings i.e., Jaklair, Maganoor, Makthal and Kunsi halt are constructed apart from one existing station at Krishna.

The new line connects the hinterland areas of southern Telangana by bringing them into rail map. Further, the freight transportation will also get a big boost with increased transportation of coal, cement, clinker, mines through this route. It reduces the distance from Secunderabad and Hyderabad to Hubbali and Goa by over 100 kilometres.

Also, a new train service (DEMU) is being introduced between Kacheguda – Raichur – Kacheguda via Devarakadra – Krishna. The inaugural train service will be flagged off by the Prime Minister and will be operated from Krishna to Kacheguda.

SCR officials said the regular train will be operated between Kacheguda and Raichur connecting Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and Raichur districts. This is the shortest route between Kacheguda and Raichur, compared to other available routes.

This train provides cheap and economical mode of transportation for the people in Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts towards the capital city region. The train will be immensely beneficial for students, daily commuters and labourers and fillip to handloom industry in Narayanpet.