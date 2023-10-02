PM to launch projects worth Rs. 8,000 Cr in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate several projects to the nation and lay foundation stones of various development projects worth around Rs.8,000 crore in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the first 800 MW Unit of phase-I of the Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC situated in Ramagundam. He will also launch the new railway line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet and an electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Siddipet-Secunderabad-Siddipet train service, lay the foundation stone of 20 Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) across the State under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and later address the BJP’s public meeting.